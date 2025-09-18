Hair-raising video of dog's daring escape between trains goes viral; netizens in disbelief | Watch Netizens are in disbelief that the canine had dodged death not even once but twice. Many said the dog was killed after being trapped under the train coming from the opposite direction.

New Delhi:

A heart-stopping video of a dog performing a death-defying stunt is taking social media by storm. The footage begins with the dog casually strolling along a railway platform. Suddenly, a speeding Vande Bharat Express approaches, and just as it seems disaster is imminent, the dog leaps off the platform and onto the tracks.

Onlookers gasp in shock but the tension doesn’t end there.

As if dodging one train wasn’t dramatic enough, a second train comes hurtling from the opposite direction on the adjacent track. In a jaw-dropping moment, the dog miraculously avoids being hit yet again, dashing across both tracks and safely reaching the other side of the platform.

X users in shock

The incredible escape has left viewers stunned, with many calling it nothing short of a miracle.

“Dogesh bhai ki Speed,” a user wrote on X while posting the hair-raising video.

“Looks like AI, it is not possible for Dogs are otherwise crushed by vehicles on road," a user posted.

Someone said the dog resorted to the stunt after being chased by someone standing on the platform.“Some idiot who was standing on the platform must have chased it. Otherwise, no dog will run like that, as they are intelligent creatures. If it is so, god should punish them," read the post.

Netizens fuel meme fest

Several users also initiated a meme fest over the video.

“Krishh 4 ka trailer, jaadu badiwla is baar kutte ko power de gaya,” a user said.

Another said, “Ye doggy jaanbaaz khiladi hai.”

“Dogesh bhai aura farming,” the third posted.