'Where are our children?': Gurugram couple claims DNA test showed IVF twins are not biologically theirs

New Delhi:

A Gurugram couple has approached the courts after claiming that DNA testing revealed the twins born through an IVF procedure are not biologically related to either of them. The allegations have sparked widespread discussion online and raised serious questions about safeguards within assisted reproductive technology clinics.

The case has also drawn attention from legal and medical observers because of the nature of the claims. If proven, it could point to a major breakdown in procedures that are designed to prevent embryo mix-ups and ensure accurate identification throughout the IVF process.

How the alleged IVF mix-up came to light

According to the family, everything appeared normal after the successful birth of their twins.

The issue surfaced only months later when the children were taken for a routine medical evaluation related to a minor health concern. During the examination, doctors reportedly noticed certain physical characteristics that led them to recommend detailed genetic testing.

The results came as a shock.

According to the parents, DNA reports showed a complete genetic mismatch, indicating that neither the mother nor the father shared a biological connection with the twins.

The family believes one of two possibilities may have occurred. They allege that embryos belonging to another couple may have been implanted during treatment, or that there may have been a mix-up involving the babies after birth.

The couple says they repeatedly approached the IVF centre's management and embryology team seeking answers.

According to their account, they requested access to internal records, medical files and verification logs in an effort to understand how such an error could have happened. They claim those requests did not receive a response.

"The younger baby looked North-Eastern," said the father Rahul Rathore.

"Where are our children? We went there to have children of our own," added the mother.

Court petition filed as investigation continues

The couple also attempted to register an FIR, but according to Rathore, the process was delayed for nearly three months.

They eventually moved the court through a formal petition.

Rathore further alleged that despite a court order issued on June 5 directing police to seize important IVF-related records from the fertility centre, no action has yet been taken.

The matter remains under investigation.

Experts point to serious concerns over IVF safeguards

Legal experts following the case say the allegations raise concerns about compliance with provisions under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act.

In a standard IVF laboratory, multiple layers of verification are generally expected before any embryo transfer takes place.

These safeguards typically include:

Electronic barcoding systems

Patient identification checks

Mandatory dual verification by two independent embryologists

Documentation and cross-checking procedures before embryo transfer

Experts note that allegations of a complete genetic mismatch could suggest that one or more of these verification mechanisms may have failed, been bypassed or not properly followed during the treatment process.

The exact circumstances, however, remain subject to investigation.

The case has also revived memories of an earlier matter involving a well-known Delhi fertility clinic.

In that instance, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) ruled against the clinic and imposed a penalty of Rs 1.5 crore after finding negligence in a case involving a genetic mix-up. The dispute centred on a child who was found to have a blood group and DNA profile entirely different from those of the parents.

For now, Rahul Rathore and his wife's case remains under investigation, with the family continuing to seek answers about what they describe as a devastating and life-altering discovery.

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