Influencer removes garland from around stray dog's neck in Gujarat, VIDEO melts hearts on social media

Gujarat influencer removes garland from around stray dog's neck

A small gesture of humility and care is all this world needs. Be it humans, animals or plants, every living being needs care and respect. However, it is often seen that stray animals face cruelty in society. There are many instances where animals are baited just for fun. One such incident was recently witnessed in Gujarat where an influencer saw a garland around the neck of a stray dog.

An Instagram influencer with the username Morin Moto shared the video showing the dog while he was riding his bike. Morin Moto stopped his bike when he saw the dog. Getting upset by the site, he tried to help the dog but it seemed hesitant. Suspecting harm, the dog backed off.

However, after some time the influencer managed to gain the trust of the dog as it walked to him. The influencer then removed the garland from its neck. The video has been widely shared on Instagram and garnered over 4 lakh likes. People reacted positively praising his efforts. Some social media users also shared similar experiences with dogs and other animals including pigeons. A user commented about how a pigeon was stuck in the net at school and all students defied directions to go to the class until it was rescued.