Gujarat girl marries herself by playing wedding mantras on bluetooth speaker after priest refused; see pics

Sneak peek into Gujarat girl Kshama Bindu's sologamy wedding.

The 24-year-old Gujarat girl, Kshama Bindu on Thursday revealed that she married herself in the presence of very few close friends at her house on Wednesday. Ever since she announced her sologamy wedding, she became subject to massive trolling on social media platforms. On getting so many trolls and even refusal from the temple priest, she married herself by playing divine wedding mantras on a bluetooth speaker, wore wedding garlands herself, and took vows.

According to Bindu, she did not want to accept any criticism and as an aftermath of regular trolls and social media criticism, she conducted her wedding silently at the home.

Affirming herself "happy", she said, "I want to give only one answer to the trollers that it is my life and I have taken this decision for myself." On being asked if she will ever marry somebody else in her life, she said, "I might start liking someone in the future but it is not necessary that I will be somebody's wife." She also underlined that she will always stay tied with this 'knot with herself' and will not marry again.

She took to Instagram and shared pictures from her D-day. Kshama chose to wear a red ensemble for her wedding. "Khudse mohabbat me pad gai, Kal mai apni hi dulhan bangai...," she wrote in the caption.

She captioned the post, "Khudpe haldi lagi to sawar gai mai, Khudse ek rishte me kal bandh gai mai..."

Sharing her mehendi pictures, she wrote, "Mehndi rach gai, Mai is rang me utar gai..."

Who is Kshama Bindu?

Bindu is a young private firm employee who set an example of 'self-love' as she decided to marry herself with all the rituals and customs of a Hindu wedding. She has already planned herself everything from the 'pheras' to 'Sindoor' to a Goa honeymoon.

She believes that it is necessary to have a love for each other in a marriage and said that since she loved herself, she is marrying herself.

Initially, her parents too were astonished, but they later agreed to their daughter's decision.

The news of her marriage had gained mixed reactions from the Twitteratis, some mocked her, while some supported self-acceptance.

With her decision, the 24-year girl has broken all the stereotypes of matrimony and has set an example for all the people tired of finding true love or a compatible partner.

According to legal experts, the concept of self-marriage is not a binding or a legal affair in India.

As per the Hindu law, marriage is a religious sacrament in which a man and a woman are bound in a permanent relationship for the physical, social and spiritual needs for dharma, procreation and sexual pleasure.

-with ANI inputs