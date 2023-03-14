Guinness World Record: Japan produces world’s heaviest radish weighing over 45 kg

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Guinness World Record: World’s heaviest radish grown in Japan, weighs 45 kg

Guinness World Records (GWR) recently announced on their official Instagram page that a Japanese company called Manda Fermentation Co., Ltd. has set a new world record. The company that works in the biotechnology industry has grown the heaviest radish ever recorded, weighing an astonishing 45.865 kilograms, having a circumference of 113 centimeters and a root length of 80 centimeters.

Manda Fermentation Co., Ltd. made it into the Guinness World Records at HAKKO Park in Onomichi, Hiroshima, Japan on February 22, 2023.

GWRR further stated that Manda Fermentation Co., Ltd. is a company that makes supplements and special fertilizers using fermented plants. Every year, they grow radishes using their own technology. This year, they were able to grow a radish that weighed over 100 pounds, which is a new world record. The Guinness World Records organization has verified and recognized this accomplishment.

In February 2003, a man named Manabu Oono from Japan grew the world's heaviest radish before the recent record was set. His radish weighed 31.1 kilograms and had a circumference of 119 centimeters.

The Guinness World Records report also mentioned that an agricultural engineer named Amal Al Qeimari explained that Bangladeshi farmers bring white radish seeds with them when they travel, and those seeds are mixed with other radish seeds to grow larger radishes. Experts believe that this is a rare case of a genetic mutation.

