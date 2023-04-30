Groom's surprise dance performance to 'Maan Meri Jaan' leaves bride in awe. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Groom's surprise dance performance to 'Maan Meri Jaan'

Trending News: Dance performances have become an integral part of Indian weddings, with family members and friends showcasing their best moves to celebrate the joyous occasion. These performances not only add to the celebratory atmosphere but also provide an opportunity for the couple to create unforgettable memories with their loved ones.

Recently, a video posted on Instagram captured one such dance performance, which left viewers in awe. In the video, a groom surprises his bride with a special dance performance to the hit track Maan Meri Jaan. The video, shared by choreographer Rahul Tinker, shows the groom getting up from the couch and effortlessly moving to the beats of the music, while the bride looks on with a smile on her face.

Since being posted, the video has gone viral, amassing close to 3 million views and numerous likes and comments. The video has received praise from viewers for its adorable and heartwarming nature, with many commenting on how it has made their day. "Unrealistic expectations mt set karooo yrr. humare vale ko nachna ni ata ... Very romantic btw," a user commented. "Ap Kitni Lucky ho sach m," another user wrote. "Such a cute performance....god bless the couple," a third added.

Watch the viral video of groom's surprise dance performance to 'Maan Meri Jaan' here:

