Groom carries injured bride during wedding ceremony, netizens call it true love. Watch

Trending News: Unconditional love is a beautiful thing, and when it is captured in a viral video, it has the power to bring tears of joy to people's eyes. This is precisely what happened when Shatakshi shared the story of her wedding day and how her now-husband Prateek went above and beyond to help her overcome a significant hurdle.

In the video, we see how Prateek carried Shatakshi during the phera ceremony despite her being injured two months prior to their wedding day. The accident could have brought their plans to a halt, but it only made their bond stronger. Prateek stayed by Shatakshi's side throughout her recovery, visiting her at the hospital every day, donating blood, and providing unconditional love and support.

The bride’s video montage features their beautiful wedding ceremony, where we see the couple sharing their love for each other through smiles, hugs, and the touching moment when Prateek lifts Shatakshi during the pheras. The couple's beautiful love story has resonated with netizens, garnering close to 211k views and 2,600 likes. People have praised Prateek for being an inspiration and an ideal partner who stood by his bride through thick and thin.

Watch the viral video of groom carrying injured bride during wedding ceremony here:

“You both are an inspiration for today's generation, congratulations both of you,” a user commented. “Always be like this, support each other in every situation. I am proud of you Prateek,” another added. “Can you walk properly now?” a third asked. To which, Shatakshi replied, “No. Rehab is going on.”

The viral video is a reminder that love is not just a feeling but a choice, a choice to stand by each other through good times and bad, and to love unconditionally.

