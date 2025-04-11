Groom backs out of wedding after bride's family declines to cover food for 600 guests A Reddit user took to the platform to share about an incident wherein a groom called off the wedding after the bride's family refused to pay for food of 600 guests. Check out the post here.

Indian weddings are known to be extravagant, even if that means spending more than they are capable of. A lot of times, it is the bride's family who bears the brunt. A Reddit user took to the platform to share about an incident wherein a groom called off the wedding after the bride's family refused to pay for food of 600 guests who were invited by the groom's side of the family.

In the post, the user sought legal advice, the caption for which read, "Marriage cancelled at last minute due to 'dowry'". The post further read, "I was not expecting to be here one day. My sister was engaged to this guy who we knew through relatives. We live in a very small town where panchayat is still a thing. There are usually two way people marry in our town. Its either a grand mutton briyani wedding (which can cost above 10-15 lacs) or a simple evening tea wedding. If its evening ceremony, then they have to cover afternoon food for their relatives, we have to cover ours. The groom side demanded that we cover all the venue and food. The thing is we are not rich enough, so we cannot cover such huge money. We told the groom side the same few days ago. The marriage was supposed to be in may. but now due to this, they cancelled the wedding. They cancelled the freking wedding because we don't spend lacs of rupees to entertain their grandiosity and end up debt. My mom and sister crying non-stop. My family is afraid to get involved in legal because of repercussions to my sisters reputation. What can we do here? either via panchayat or via court of law?

"In terms of evidence, they gave her a ring and saree. Many old people went to the ceremony and confirmed the same. We have a cell phone recording of the groom saying 'We had to give 600 people food, since you settled for evening ceremony, we do not have that much money to cover the cost, so we are cancelling the wedding'. The thing is groom themselves are very poor, I don't understand where they get the gall to ask for money that they themselves cannot cover. We are both muslim family if its relevant whatsoever."

A lot of users took to the comments section to back the bride's side of the family. One of the users wrote, "Count your blessings you got out of this money minded matchmaking. In future, what would you have done if they had thrown tantrums or scolded your sister to get more money from you?"

Another commented, "I say your sister is very lucky not to marry this guy!!! It's great he has backed out now. Imagine how he would have tortured her after the marriage. I'm not a lawyer so I don't know what you can do legally, but I suggest both parties just go your separate way. Don't think about relatives, society and all that. Give your sister some time to get over this incident, and then this time search for a decent human being husband for her."

A third comment read, "You should be sending these guys laddos and thanking your stars. A broken engagement is much much much better than a bitter divorce. Throw a party at home and move on from this mess."

