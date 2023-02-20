Gordon Ramsay makes butter chicken 'curry', offends desi netizens. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GORDONGRAM Gordon Ramsay's butter chicken

Gordon Ramsay, the famous chef, often shares videos on his Instagram page, which includes him reviewing dishes made by ordinary people. However, in a recent post, he shared a video of himself cooking and serving butter chicken ‘curry’ with rice.

“Tag someone who loves butter chicken curry,” the celebrity chef wrote in the caption. Despite his caption inviting people who love butter chicken curry, many Instagram users expressed disappointment, claiming that the dish was not actually butter chicken and that not all Indian food is referred to as curry.

The post has gained tremendous attention, with close to 2.5 million views and many comments from triggered desi netizens. Many Indian users seem to be offended by the use of the word ‘curry’ after of ‘butter chicken’ and many weren’t that impressed with Ramsay’s recipe.

Watch the viral video of Gordon Ramsay cooking butter chicken here:

One Instagram user commented, " 'Butter chicken 'curry'? Bruh. Really? First off, that's basically not even butter chicken, secondly, not all Indian food is called curry. So disappointing." Another user shared their opinion stating, "That's not butter chicken," while a third user expressed, "That's not a real butter chicken!" A fourth user exclaimed, "Haiyaaa that is not butter chicken!"

