Golden retriever brings 3-foot-long snake to owner, netizens say LOL good boy. Watch viral video

Trending News: A golden retriever from Kansas, US has become an internet sensation after bringing back a 3-foot-long snake to his owner. The TikTok video, which was posted in mid-March, has slithered its way to almost 840,000 views, showing the 9-month-old pup, named Scout, holding a dead serpent in his mouth while wagging his tail in excitement. Apparently, Scout has made friends with the common garter snake, which is pretty common in the area where he lives.

In fact, this isn't the first time he's brought one home. The first time he brought a snake, it was still alive, but sluggish. However, Scout's owner, Casey Newlin, was quick to take action and released it back into the wild. But the very next day, Scout brought back the same snake, only this time it was dead. He's been known to bring all sorts of things back to his family, including firewood, metal scraps, bones, and even skunks! Yep, you heard that right! We can only imagine the reaction when he proudly presented the skunk to his family.

Scout has won the hearts of thousands of people on the internet, who couldn't help but admire his adorable and proud face as he presented the snake to his owner. A user commented, “Aww, he brought you a nope rope.” Another user pointed out, “HE LOOKS SO PROUD.” A third remarked, “He’s a good boy.”

Watch the viral video of golden retriever bringing 3-foot-long snake to owner here:

