Goat kneels down to offer prayer at temple during aarti, netizens call her real G.O.A.T | Viral Video

A viral video shows a goat kneeling and praying at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district. Have you seen it yet?

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2022 20:36 IST
Animals are believed to comprehend human emotions, and in return, all they want is to be loved. However, due to the ongoing man-animal conflict, they are not treated with enough compassion and are often dismissed. In a rare incident, a goat was observed bowing in front of a shrine in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district. The footage was captured on camera by an onlooker, and the video is going viral on the internet.

The viral video shows a goat silently praying and kneeling down, just like a devotee seeking blessings at a temple. The clip also sees people kneeling down beside her and normally continuing their prayers. Reportedly, the video is from Baba Anandeshwar Temple, where the goat was captured praying. It is a historic temple on the banks of the Ganga River devoted to the Hindu god Shiva. Numerous devotees gather at the temple to worship.

The clip was shared by a Twitter user named David Johnson. His caption read, "A wonderful picture of faith has come to the fore from the Paramat temple of Kanpur, where a goat was seen kneeling in faith in the aarti of Baba Anandeshwar."

As soon as he uploaded the video, it went viral in no time. Netizens flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "I'm not sure which form of God/Goddesses has arrived to verify human intentions." Another user wrote, "मार्मिक दृश्य। निःशब्द करने वाला दृश्य। उस उपर वाले की नजर में सब एक है।" (Magical scene, it made me speechless. All are one in the eyes of almighty). A third user commented, "It shows the presence of god and animals are the first ones to observe the almighty presence." A user also commented, "Animals can sense the supreme power that's why goat is kneeling down for prayers but humans don't understand this."

While some people found the incident magical, some pointed out that animals have a spiritual connection.

