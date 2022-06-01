Global Day of Parents 2022: History, Theme, Significance, Quotes, Wishes & WhatsApp Greetings

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Global Day of Parents 2022

Global Parents Day is celebrated every year on June 1 to provide an opportunity for each one to appreciate their parents for their selfless efforts towards their children's well-being and proper development. The day is observed all around the world to remind children to pamper their parents, offer them due respect and recognize their efforts. As we celebrate this day today, let's have a look at the History, Theme, and Significance of the day. We also bring to you sweet wishes, quotes and WhatsApp greetings that you can share with your parents.

Global Day of Parents 2022 History

President Bill Clinton of the United States signed a Congressional Resolution into law in 1994 to support, boost, and identify the importance of parents in the nurturing of children. As a result of this resolution, the fourth Sunday of July each year has been designated as a holiday for parents. The United Nations declared June 1 of each year as Global Day of Parents in 2012.

In many parts of the world, Parents Day is observed on various different dates. While in the United States, the day is observed on the fourth Sunday of July, in South Korea the day is celebrated on May 8 every year.

Global Day of Parents 2022 Theme

The theme for this year Global Day of Parents is Appreciate All Parents Throughout the World.

Global Day of Parents 2022 Quotes

Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them.---Oscar Wilde

The golden rule of parenting is to always show your children the kind of person you want them to be. Remember that children are impressionable.---Elizabeth Roxas

One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad.---Jim DeMint

We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves.---Henry Ward Beecher

Global Day of Parents 2022 Wishes

May you two live a long, happy, and peaceful life. Thank you for everything! Happy Global Day of Parents!

You two have always been my source of inspiration and my motivation. I love you, mom and dad. Happy Global Day of Parents!

You have filled my heart and my life with so much joy and happiness. Happy Global Day of Parents!

You are the ones who have taught me everything I know. You are the ones who have taught me to dream and to work hard for it. Happy Global Day of Parents!