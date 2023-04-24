Girl dances to London Thumakda with aliens in Dubai, viral video has 28 million views

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Girl dances to London Thumakda with aliens in Dubai

Trending News: Dance reels have become a popular way to showcase one’s talent and creativity on social media platforms. These short videos are a combination of music, dance, and camera work that capture the essence of the performer's energy and passion. And recently, a dance video from Dubai has taken social media by storm.

Harnidh Kaur Sodhi, a girl from Dubai, uploaded a reel on her Instagram featuring her energetic dance routine with content creators Shine’s Creed. The clip was shot in front of Dubai Frame and set to the upbeat and catchy melody of ‘London Thumkda’ from the film Queen. Harnidh Kaur Sodhi shared in the caption that the experience of dancing with Shine’s Creed not only ignited a new light in her to dance but also inspired her to make people smile. The video has now gone viral, with over 3.5 million likes and 28.8 million views.

The video has been widely appreciated for its energy, expressions, and overall vibe. The comments section is filled with words like “amazing,” “marvelous,” and “lit.” The girl’s performance along with ‘aliens’ dressed in LED outfits has left everyone in awe and impressed by the talent and passion of the dancers. Apart from the impressive dance moves, the video has also received praise for its camera work. The cameraman's skills have been commended by many, with a user saying, “Ssb camera aur cameraman ka hi kamaal hai.”

Watch the viral video of girl dancing to London Thumakda with aliens in Dubai here:

