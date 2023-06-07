Girl dances to Radha Kaise Na Jale at Times Square but desi netizens are not happy. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Girl dances to Radha Kaise Na Jale at Times Square

Trending News: Times Square in New York is a famous place where many tourists visit. People from different countries go there to perform and entertain the crowd. Many videos of performances in Times Square become popular on the internet. One such video shows a woman dancing energetically to the song Radha Kaise Na Jale from the movie Lagaan. The woman's name is Samadnya, and she shared the video on Instagram.

In the video, Samadnya is wearing a top and palazzo and dancing with passion in Times Square. Two women passing by stop to watch her performance. Throughout the video, Samadnya continues to dance with joy, completely immersed in the music. The reel has a text overlay that says, "I was dancing in public and this happened." Since Samadnya shared the video on Instagram three days ago, it has been viewed over 5.6 million times, and the number of views keeps increasing.

Many Indian netizens have commented on the video. Some appreciate the graceful dance moves, while others express concerns about the inconvenience caused by blocking the way for other people. Some people were not happy with the woman dancing in Times Square because they felt it interrupted others. They suggested that dancing in public should be done in a more suitable place. On the other hand, some praised Samadnya's dance and the choreography. They found it beautiful and amazing.

Watch the viral video here:

"I just don't understand why you people have to do this awkward stuff in public. Yeah, we all know you can dance. You can do that in a respectful manner. Why you have to make a joke out of yourself? Those people will just laugh at your country thinking that you guys don't have any better thing to do. Plain stupidity," a user commented. Another wrote, "I fail to understand what is the fun in obstructing like this." A third added, "Imagine people being blocked and capturing them on camera , posting it without their permission just because for someone’s Instagram views! And we blame them saying they came in our way. Grow up guys!" A fourth stated, "Never dance in someone’s way. Let’s start with that."

