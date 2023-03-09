Duo turns SRK-Deepika to recreate Jhoome Jo Pathaan, viral video sets internet on fire. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TANURAWAT33 Duo recreates Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Trending News: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone released the dance number Jhoome Jo Pathaan in December of last year. Since its debut, the song has generated significant buzz online, with many people imitating the actors' dance moves and sharing their own renditions of the track on social media. One particular video has caught the public's attention, featuring two dancers energetically recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's hook steps from the song.

The video, which was shared on February 15 by Tanu Rawat on her Instagram, has amassed over 2.7 million views, 271k likes, and hundreds of comments. The dance duo, consisting of Tanu Rawat and Arjun Bisht, are seen dancing against a picturesque backdrop. Arjun sports a rugged look, while Tanu looks glamorous as they dance to the hit Pathaan track.

The video has received a flurry of positive comments, with many individuals applauding the dancers' efforts. One comment reads, "Wow, such an amazing dance. Hats off to you guys for the efforts. Keep going!" Another user commented, "Nice dance," while a third added, "Superb."

Watch the viral video of duo recreating Jhoome Jo Pathaan here:

In the blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’ produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan co-stars alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie, which also features Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, was released last month and continues to perform well at the box office. Additionally, Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance in the film.

