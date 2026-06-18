Watch: Giorgia Meloni's camera-shy daughter hides behind mum to avoid spotlight at G7 Summit, internet melts

New Delhi:

The G7 Summit is usually dominated by discussions on global politics, economic cooperation and international security. This year, however, one of the most talked-about moments online had little to do with diplomacy and everything to do with a 10-year-old girl trying her best to stay out of the spotlight.

Ginevra Giambruno, the daughter of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, accompanied her mother to the summit and unexpectedly became a favourite among social media users. Not because she sought attention, but because she appeared determined to avoid it.

Ginevra's candid moments catch the internet's attention

Footage from the summit's official welcome ceremony has been circulating widely online.

The video shows Ginevra staying close to Meloni as delegations arrived and photographers crowded around world leaders. While cameras followed the proceedings, the young girl appeared noticeably shy about the attention directed towards her.

At several points, she could be seen holding tightly onto her mother's hand.

Rather than engaging with the cameras, Ginevra seemed more interested in staying out of their line of sight. In some moments, she avoided looking directly at photographers altogether.

During formal greetings with officials, she was also seen positioning herself behind Meloni, seemingly using her mother as a shield from the large media presence gathered at the venue.

The small, unscripted moments quickly found an audience online.

Here's the video:

Social media users find her reaction relatable

The clip prompted a wave of reactions across social media platforms, with many viewers describing Ginevra's behaviour as both relatable and endearing.

While children of political leaders often grow up around public events and media attention, many users pointed out that standing in front of dozens of photographers would feel overwhelming for most 10-year-olds.

That authenticity appeared to resonate with viewers.

Rather than focusing on the summit itself, many comments centred on the young girl's efforts to stay close to her mother and avoid becoming the centre of attention.

Despite the unexpected attention generated by her appearance, Ginevra largely remained focused on following Meloni through the official proceedings as the event continued.

About the G7 Summit

The G7 Summit was hosted by France in Évian-les-Bains from June 15 to 17.

The gathering brings together leaders from seven major advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Representatives of the European Union also take part in the discussions.

Each year, the summit serves as a platform for conversations on major global economic, geopolitical and security challenges.

This time, though, one of the most widely shared moments involved a young girl quietly trying not to be noticed while the world's cameras were pointed in her direction.

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