Ghost caught on camera by truck driver’s dashcam footage of haunted highway. Watch

Trending News: A video clip captured by the dashcam of a truck driver has gained widespread attention due to its eerie and ghostly nature. The driver, William Church, was driving along Route 87 in Arizona when he captured footage of a ghostly figure standing by the side of the road. The video, which has received over 1.7 million views on YouTube, has sparked interest from many who are fascinated by paranormal occurrences and supernatural phenomena.

According to the Mirror, the figure in the video was not seen by William Church while he was driving. It was only when he later checked his dashcam footage that he discovered the mysterious figure standing at the side of the road. Church posted the video online, which has since garnered a lot of attention.

Interestingly, the road where the ghostly figure was spotted is known for its eerie reputation. According to ghost hunters, the stretch of road between Payson and Tucson is incredibly creepy, especially at night. There have been several reported sightings of ghosts and other paranormal phenomena in the area. While the authenticity of the video cannot be confirmed, it has sparked debate and discussion online. Many people have expressed their fascination with the paranormal and the possibility of ghosts and other supernatural entities existing in our world.

Watch the viral video of ghost caught on camera by truck driver here:

One case documented in a book involved a hitchhiker who was picked up by a driver on the same stretch of road. The hitchhiker claimed to have gone missing in the 1970s, and his name matched that of a missing person's report from that time. These stories add to the already mysterious nature of the road and have contributed to its reputation as a haunted and dangerous place.

