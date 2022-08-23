Gerard Pique dating PR student Clara Chia Marti after Shakira split? Know all about football star's GF

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/3GERARDPIQUE Gerard Pique is said to be dating PR student Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique announced his split with pop star Shakira earlier this year in June. Speculation was rife about why the couple broke up and many news reports shared that Pique had cheated on Shakira. Months after parting ways with the singer, Spanish footballer Pique is making news once again for his alleged romantic relationship with a 23-year-old Public Relations student Clara Chia Marti. After a video of Pique kissing Marti went viral, rumours of their alleged romance have gone viral.

Who is Clara Chia Marti?

Clara Chia Marti is a 23-year-old public relations student, who lives in Barcelona. According to The Sun, she works for Pique’s movie and production company, Kosmos, where she oversees special events. Other related information on Marti is scarce. She is active on social media, despite the fact her account on Instagram is set to private. There are several fan pages on social media that show images of Marti hanging out at the beach, as well as selfies and holidays to Greece. After rumours of her dating Pique have been floating around, Marti's images have gone viral. Some of the pictures show her flaunting her physique in bikinis.

Is Pique serious for Clara Chia Marti?

About Pique and Marti's relationship, a source revealed that they have been dating for months. “She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening. People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her,” the source revealed to The Sun.

A video of them kissing in public has also gone viral.

Pique and Shakira's split

Shakira and Pique announced their spilt via a statement on June 4. Shakira, 45, met Pique, 35, while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). The couple has two children, Sasha and Milan. In the lead-up to the official announcement of their split, the couple's 11-year relationship had gripped Spanish media. It was reported that Pique had left the family's home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.

