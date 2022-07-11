Gaurav Taneja's birthday arrest seems to comedian's favourite meme: Thappad se dar nahi lagta biwi..

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANEJA.GAURAV Gaurav Taneja with wife Ritu Rathee

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was arrested after his followers allegedly created a ruckus at the Noida Sector 51 metro station to celebrate his birthday. Notably, Taneja is a famous YouTuber who goes by the name Flying Beast. His wife Ritu Rathee Taneja is also a social media influencer and a pilot. Taneja's wife, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, had invited the followers to his birthday celebrations after which people in hundreds gathered there. The commuters had a harrowing time as Taneja's followers blocked the road triggering traffic disruptions on Saturday afternoon. A complaint was lodged against the YouTuber after which police swung into action.

The comedian was granted bail hours after the arrest. Seems like, his birthday arrest has become Gaurav's favourite meme now. He pulled off a Salman Khan one-liner and shared a hilarious tweet dedicated to his wife. Taking inspiration from Salman Khan's Dabangg, the comedian wrote, "Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab…Biwi ki surprise planning se lagta hai.."

Also, the stand-up comedian shared photos from his birthday celebration at home.

Taneja was arrested by the Noida Police for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Accordingly, Noida Police registered an FIR under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and subsequently, he was arrested for violating Section 144 of the CrPc.

However, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' claimed that the Noida Police booked him despite the coach booking being allowed while claiming that the fans neither were violent nor did they cause damage to public property. In a statement, Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee said, "A lot of unsavoury posts, photographs and memes are circulating on Social Media in relation to the incident that took place yesterday (Saturday) wherein Gaurav Taneja was briefly detained by the Noida Police. Hence, it was felt that we should set the record straight."

The statement said Ritu wanted to give her husband Taneja a surprise by hosting his birthday party in four Metro coaches of Noida Metro from Sector 51 Metro Station, Noida. The couple said the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (NMRC) had been widely publicised its scheme to book metro coaches for birthdays and other celebrations. Taneja said the permission had been solicited and granted for booking coaches in Noida Metro through the proper channels.

