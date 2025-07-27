Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister Nikolaj Coster spotted enjoying idlis at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe | WATCH Content creator, Shakira, took to Instagram to share a video wherein she spots Nikolaj Coster at the famous Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. Checkout the video here.

Games of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster, also known as "The Kingslayer" for his iconic character Jaime Lannister was spotted at the famous Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. Videos and pictures have been doing rounds on the internet which shows the actor enjoying a hearty South Indian breakfast.

Content creator, Shakira, also known as "thehappeninglifestyle", took to Instagram to share a video wherein she spots Coster at the famous food joint. In the video, she can be seen recording herself before she spots the actor dressed in a simple black shirt and cap. Coster can be seen eating idlis, while there were also dosa and vadas on the table.

She captioned the post, "So I was at therameshwaramcafe ,Bengaluru when I was randomly filming myself and just found nikolajwilliamcw aka Jaime Lannister from gameofthrones standing just behind me , it was a star-struck moment."

The post garnered more than 3.1 million views. Several users took to the comments section to share their reactions. One of them wrote, "We got Kingslayer eating Ghee pudi dose before GTA 6."

Another commented, "Hmmm so his right hand is fine. Bro had us fooled." A third comment read, "Fake. That's clearly not JaimeLannister. He lost his right hand in season 3."

The Instagram handle of The Rameshwaram Cafe too shared a picture of Coster and his team at the eatery. The caption read, "A star-studded moment at The Rameshwaram Café, Rajajinagar! Today, we had the absolute honour of hosting the incredibly talented Nikolaj William Coster-Waldau and his team. Known worldwide for his stellar performances and charismatic presence, Nikolaj’s visit was truly a memorable highlight for us. Thank you for choosing to experience our authentic South Indian flavours we are beyond thrilled to have shared this special day with you."

