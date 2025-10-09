From Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka to Bahawalpur Naan: IAF's unique menu to celebrate 93rd anniversary The menu, as per a photo shared by Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon on X, included Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala, Rafiqui Rhara Mutton, Bholari Paneer Methi Malai, Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta, Sargodha Dal Makhani, Jacobabad Mewa Pulao, and Bahawalpur Naan.

New Delhi:

As the Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated its 93rd anniversary on Wednesday, it took a jibe at neighbouring Pakistan in a unique way during its celebratory dinner. A picture is now going viral on social media in which each dish during IAF's celebratory dinner was named after a city in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The menu, as per a photo shared by Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon on X (previously known as Twitter), included Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala, Rafiqui Rhara Mutton, Bholari Paneer Methi Malai, Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta, Sargodha Dal Makhani, Jacobabad Mewa Pulao, and Bahawalpur Naan. Meanwhile, the desserts were Balakot Tiramisu, Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda and Muridke Meetha Pan.

Interestingly, all of these cities were targeted by the IAF during Operation Bandar in 2019 and the Operation Sindoor. While Operation Bandar was conducted in response to the Pulwama attack, Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Internet hails IAF's dinner menu

IAF's dinner menu was widely welcomed by the internet. Major (retd) Manik M Jolly said the menu is "just a summary and indicative of how IAF took Pakistan’s bases one bite at a time and then wiped them off the plate".

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also shared the menu on his X handle, calling it an 'interesting menu'. "IAF’s dinner menu had dishes named after Pakistan’s airbases which were bombed by the IAF during Operation Sindoor," he posted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said: "From serving dishes to serving justice. Now even the Menu of IAF now conveys a new normal! Gone are the days when 26/11 tok place and no action was allowed as per P Chidambaram by foreign powers. Now it’s a new model, Ghar me ghus kar maaro."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tajinder Singh Sran said: "Excellent Menu at IAF Mess on Air Force Day. But My Personal best would have been Paki Fries."