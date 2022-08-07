Sunday, August 07, 2022
     
Friendship Day 2022: Twitter is flooded with memes & hilarious posts as people celebrate the day

Friendship Day 2022: Nteizens flooded Twitter with most relatable, funny and laughable friendship day memes, jokes and GIFs.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: August 07, 2022 14:25 IST
Friendship Day
Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDDHAR44496240 Friendship Day memes

Friendship Day 2022: This day holds a special significance because it is a celebration of one of the most beautiful bonds, i.e. friendship. Friendship Day is the perfect occasion to express our gratitude towards our close friends but friendship is more about fun, laughter and jokes. Poking fun and pulling each other's legs, this is what friends for! You can always celebrate Friendship Day by making your friends realise how important they are to you by sending them these memes are proof of that. 

Here are some memes and hilarious posts that will make this day all the more special for your besties. 

 

