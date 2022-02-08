Courtney Cox aka Monika Geller's 'bored' look on The Graham Norton Show invites hilarious memes

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Courtney Cox aka Monika's 'bored' look on The Graham Norton Show invites hilarious memes

Highlights Courtney Cox cam on the show to talk about her latest comedy-horror series titled Shining Veil

She joined guests Taron Egerton, Minnie Driver, Uma Thurman & Ariana DeBose on Graham Norton Show

The FRIENDS' star Courteney Cox aka Monika Geller has been accused of looking 'bored' on 'The Graham Norton Show.' The 57-year-old was on the show to talk about her latest comedy-horror series titled Shining Veil, but people watching her believed that she looked 'unimpressed' with the constant Friends references. As she joined guests Taron Egerton, Minnie Driver, Uma Thurman and Ariana DeBose on the show, John Bishop quizzed Courteney on Monica Geller's role. However, the Hollywood star 'wasn't giving much back' and looked uninterested in her responses to the comedian.

On the show, Graham began "One of the things about having you here Courteney, often when a 'Friend' is on the show I feel bad when you get up because life has moved on. But you do bring it up, you do recreate things on your socials like the famous turkey scene! You decided to really do this?" Replying to this, 'not-so-interested' Courteney said: "Anything for the gram! I did put, people say, 'Aren't you supposed to be mysterious or aloof?' but isn't Instagram to be yourself? I'm pretty goofy, but yes, I decided, it was thanksgiving, and we put a Turkey on my head when I tell you, it was so gross!"

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote: "He (Norton) really is superb at managing the guests. It was a tough one tonight, too - Courteney Cox looked like she wasn't present at all, almost dissociated.