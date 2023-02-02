Free condoms for Valentine's Day! THIS country rolls out attractive deal to prevent STDs, teen pregnancy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Free condoms for Valentine's Day! Here's the deal

Free condoms for Valentine's Day! Yes, you heard it right. As soon as the months of love February begins, couples start planning for a special getaway or a romantic date to celebrate Valentine's Day. From 7th to 14th February, the marketplaces look vibrant and loaded with red color with decorations like cute couple pictures, hearts, and balloons. While love should be celebrated each day of the year, this Valentine's Week holds a special significance. Keeping the excitement of this romantic week on the backseat, it many times also leads to unprotected sex, STDs, and teen pregnancy. In order to prevent the same, the government of Thailand rolled out a scheme of giving free condoms.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the Thailand government is going to distribute 9.5 crores (95 million) of condoms for free. This decision has been taken to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases and avoid young girls from getting pregnant. In Thailand, a campaign to distribute condoms started on February 1 itself. A spokesman for the Government of Thailand said that these condoms can be taken for free from any pharmacy or primary health center. People in Thailand who have a universal healthcare card will be able to take 10 condoms every week for a year.

Thailand's National Health Security Office (NHSO) claimed that the government took this decision to prevent unwanted pregnancies, prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases and prevent infection of cancer, HIV, syphilis, and other serious diseases. The condoms are available in four sizes and a lubricating gel will also be given for free.

To get free condoms, registration has to be done through an application called Paotang. Those who do not have a smartphone can go directly to the shop, show their ID card and buy condoms without paying. Those with Universal Healthcare cards will be given free condoms every week throughout the year. In the last few years, problems like STDs and syphilis have increased rapidly in Thailand. This is the reason why the Thailand government is taking such steps.

