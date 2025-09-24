Former MP falls during badminton match in Bihar's Aurangabad | Watch viral video During the game, Rajya Sabha MP Shambhusharan Patel forcefully hit the shuttlecock and tossed his racket behind him. When he turned to pick up the racket, he suddenly fell down with a loud thud. The entire fall was caught on video, which rapidly spread across social media.

Aurangabad:

A surprising incident caught on camera during a sports festival in Bihar's Aurangabad has been making the rounds on social media. The former Member of Parliament (MP) took a sudden fall while playing badminton, sparking widespread discussion in the city.

On Monday (September 22), the indoor stadium in Aurangabad hosted a sports festival attended by prominent personalities. The chief guest was Rajya Sabha MP Shambhusharan Patel. Aurangabad’s former MP Sushil Kumar Singh and MP Patel inaugurated the event by playing badminton together.

The incident: A sudden slip

During the game, Rajya Sabha MP Shambhusharan Patel struck the shuttlecock hard and threw his racket behind him. As he went to retrieve the racket, he suddenly fell with a loud thud. The fall was captured on video, which quickly went viral on social media platforms. Fortunately, the MP did not suffer any serious injuries.

Public reaction and aftermath

The incident has become a funny topic in Aurangabad, with locals discussing it quietly. Despite the fall, the event continued smoothly, emphasising the importance of sports and community participation. This unexpected mishap has become a light moment amidst the serious celebrations of sporting spirit in the region.