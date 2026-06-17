'I barely needed cash': Foreigner says India's payment system is years ahead of most countries

New Delhi:

For decades, travellers visiting India would hear the same advice: keep cash handy, carry change and be prepared to bargain with street vendors. Today, that advice is rapidly becoming outdated.

A foreign traveller's recent observation about India's digital payment ecosystem has gone viral online after she described the country's UPI-powered payment system as being "years ahead of most countries". Her comments have sparked a fresh conversation about how India's digital revolution is surprising visitors from around the world.

'I barely needed any cash'

Julija, a traveller who documented her experience on Instagram, revealed that one of the biggest surprises during her trip to India was how little cash she actually needed.

According to her, almost everywhere she visited, from roadside chai stalls to local restaurants and small neighbourhood shops, merchants simply pointed towards a QR code for payment. She described UPI as one of the most convenient payment systems she had encountered while travelling.

The QR code culture that amazes visitors

For most Indians, scanning a QR code has become second nature.

Buying vegetables? Scan.

Paying an auto-rickshaw driver? Scan.

Having tea at a roadside stall? Scan.

What feels routine to locals often comes as a surprise to foreign visitors, especially those from countries where digital payments are not as widely accepted for small everyday transactions.

Why UPI keeps impressing foreigners

This is not the first time a foreign traveller has been fascinated by India's digital payment infrastructure.

Over the past few months, several international visitors have shared videos praising how widely accepted digital payments are across India, whether in temples, markets, taxis or street-food stalls.

Part of the reason lies in the scale and convenience of UPI itself, which has transformed the way millions of Indians exchange money.

Not entirely cashless for tourists

Despite her praise, Julija also pointed out that foreign travellers may not always be able to use UPI as easily as Indian residents.

Access often depends on their bank, card provider and the services available to them. She suggested carrying a debit card, credit card and some cash as a backup, especially while visiting smaller towns or areas with poor internet connectivity.

However, India is becoming increasingly tourist-friendly when it comes to digital payments. Initiatives such as UPI One World have been introduced to help foreign visitors make seamless digital transactions during their stay.

Internet responds with pride

The video quickly went viral, with many Indians expressing pride in how far the country's payment ecosystem has evolved.

Several users noted that they rarely carry cash anymore because QR-based payments work almost everywhere. Others pointed out that UPI is one of India's most significant digital achievements.

More than a payment system

For many visitors, India's biggest culture shock is no longer the food, language or traffic.

It is the fact that a roadside tea seller, a local vegetable vendor and a large retail store can all accept digital payments within seconds.

What Indians now consider routine has become one of the country's most admired innovations among travellers.

And judging by the growing number of viral reactions, India's humble QR code may be doing as much to impress foreign tourists as its monuments and cuisine.

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