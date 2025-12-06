Foreigner climbs onto ticket counter as IndiGo cancels hundreds of flights | WATCH The incident occurred on a day when IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights across the country, causing long queues and crowded terminals.

New Delhi:

A tense scene unfolded at Mumbai Airport as widespread IndiGo flight cancellations left thousands of travellers stranded across India. A viral video circulating on social media shows a foreigner woman climbing onto an airline counter and shouting at staff after her flight was abruptly cancelled. The footage shows the mounting frustration among passengers amid the nationwide operational disruptions.

Over 400 flights cancelled, terminal overcrowded

The incident occurred on a day when IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights across the country, causing long queues and crowded terminals.

In the video, the woman can be seen demanding answers from overwhelmed staff, and when she receives no clear explanation, she climbs onto the counter in protest over the inconvenience and mismanagement she faced. Crowds of passengers quickly gathered, many visibly upset over the lack of clarity and assistance.

Social media reacts to viral video

The video was shared on Instagram by user Vishalpatel.vj with the caption: “Indigo delays and Passenger relays.”

Online reactions have been mixed. Some criticised the woman’s behaviour, arguing that yelling at staff does not resolve the issue. Others sympathised with her, suggesting she may have missed a crucial connection due to repeated flight delays. Humorous comments also emerged, while some defended the airline staff caught in the chaos.

IndiGo faces operational turmoil

The video comes as IndiGo grapples with severe disruptions across its network. In recent days, over 500 flights have been delayed or cancelled, largely due to adjustments linked to new crew rostering norms.

In response, IndiGo stated, “Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible.” The airline added that punctuality would gradually return over the next 48 hours.