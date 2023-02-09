Foodpanda co-founder asks Urban Company co-founder for money back claiming 'fraud' service

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foodpanda co-founder asks Urban Company for money back

From house cleaning, food, laundry to shopping, a large number of people are dependent on online services. The world is quickly moving to the digital for every small thing. Getting your house cleaned and booking related services online has become one of the most satisfying experiences of all. However, the more everything has become digitalized, the more is the risk of cyber fraud and cheating. Recently, Foodpanda co-founder Rohit Chaddha took to his Twitter and revealed that he paid Rs 1.6 lakh for getting his house painted but got cheated instead.

Chaddha asked for his money back from Urban Company where he had booked the service and paid the money in advance. He tweeted, "Paid ₹1.6 lakh to @urbancompany_UC in advance for home painting services and now your representative has vanished!#cheating vendor seems #fraud."

He added, "@abhirajbhal such #poorcustomerexperience not expected from UC. Your #customerservice also not responding anymore. Plz #refund."

Responding to Chaddha's claims, Urban Company apologized for the experience and offered to help him out. The tweet said, "Hi Rohit, We apologize for your experience with us. Could you please help us with your registered contact number over a DM and we will have our team look into it."

As soon as Rohit dropped the tweet, netizens came out in support and expressed their disappointment with UC. A user wrote, "Certainly not expected from @urbancompany_UC Very disappointing" Another tweeted, "This is ridiculous! Disappearing after a 6 figure amount???? Is this even real!" A third user commented, "Absolutely unacceptable! @urbancompany_UC You are responsible for the same so money should be refunded asap."

Offering some help, a Twitter user said, "UC has sold it's painting service to 3rd party who seems ill equipped to handle these services. Plz call up grievance cell for refund. Behaviour is truly unacceptable."

