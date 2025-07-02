Foodies go gaga for Aloo Gobi Pizza, loving desi twist in viral video | WATCH Pizza just got a whole lot tastier! Watch as foodies rave about the viral Aloo Gobi Pizza, a delicious desi twist that's taking the internet by storm!

Have you ever heard of pizza and cauliflower on the same menu? This is becoming a reality as various ingredients come together to create a single dish. In a nutshell, it's where the East meets the West, with plenty of "masala". Chef Jake Dryan, also a content creator, recently took to Instagram to share a video of his special "Aloo Gobi Pizza", which struck a chord with many desi food enthusiasts. "I've been such a rotten boy. I have aloo gobi pizza," Dryan joked in the video before demonstrating the technique.

He starts by heating the spices with onion, tomatoes, and other ingredients, then adds the cauliflower and potatoes to finish the dish. He then uses a 48-hour fermented pizza dough to make the base, which is then topped with curry and cheese. He then lets the pizza bake in the oven.

Dryan garnished with butter and coriander leaves before serving, resulting in a creative yet simple aloo ghobi pizza. "I am sure there are a lot of sceptics out there, but just think of an aloo gobi sandwich, but better," the chef stated after tasting his creation.

Social media users, particularly Indian foodies, wasted no time in entering the comments area and offering their thoughts on the dish. One wrote, "Oh my days, great, I might have to make this weekend," and another said, "I'm in!!!" This is my dream pizza.

“Leftover aloo gobi sabzi on a pizza is such a good hack," a comment read. In response to Dryan’s commentary on the pizza tasting like an aloo gobi sandwich, a user wrote, “I love the aloo gobi sandwich! Now this pizza looks like a game changer!" One of them joked, “Indian moms when a child refused to eat roti sabzi.

Pizzas are undoubtedly on many people's lists of comfort foods, with the Italian delicacy tempting their taste buds for many years. With an explosion of flavour in India, people here have added their own touches and stretched the limits of what may be put on a pizza.

One of the most unique yet popular desi variations is the chicken tikka pizza, which features a wonderful blend of Indian flavours on an Italian base. Many restaurants, notably Domino's Pizza, have also offered these options to their consumers.

