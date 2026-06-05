Food vlogger offers Rs 1.4 lakh reward for missing dog, discovers the pet was already sold and eaten

New Delhi:

An incident involving a well-known pet dog in China has triggered widespread anger online and renewed calls for stronger animal protection laws. Chutou, an 8-year-old Border Collie owned by a food and travel vlogger, reportedly disappeared from his hometown before being sold for meat, leaving followers and animal lovers shocked.

The dog was no ordinary pet. Chutou had built a sizeable online following of more than 1.5 million people across Chinese social media platforms and frequently appeared in content shared by his owner, Guo. Despite efforts to track him down and even offering a substantial reward, the vlogger learned that he was already too late.

How did Chutou go missing?

According to a website created to seek justice for Chutou, the blue merle Border Collie disappeared near Liuhe town in Ningling County.

Guo later learned that the dog had allegedly been lured away by a man and sold for $26, or roughly ₹2,400, "to be slaughtered for meat".

At the time of the incident, Guo was on a solo road trip in Georgia, while Chutou was staying with the influencer's parents, according to a report by The Star.

On May 11, Guo's father realised the dog was missing. After checking CCTV footage, he reportedly discovered that two strangers had taken Chutou away.

The discovery prompted Guo to immediately return to China and begin searching for his pet.

Owner's search ends in tragedy

According to reports, Guo eventually located the man accused of taking Chutou and offered him $1,500, approximately ₹1.4 lakh, in exchange for the dog's return.

What he heard next was devastating.

The man allegedly told him that Chutou had already been sold to a restaurant and eaten.

"The dog is dead, so stop making a fuss. I did not break the law," the suspect allegedly told the dog's owners. Reports said he also refused to apologise.

Hoping to at least give his pet a proper farewell, Guo later contacted a restaurant worker and asked whether Chutou's fur could be returned.

However, the person who butchered the dog reportedly replied, "The hair was thrown in the rubbish long ago," according to the outlet.

Guo subsequently approached police and submitted documents showing Chutou's actual market value.

Social media users react with anger

The story quickly spread online and prompted strong reactions from social media users, many of whom argued that tougher animal welfare laws are needed.

One person wrote, "Wow. This story is grim... I wish the full extent of the law befalls these people."

Another commented, "I don't care what country you are in, to treat animals like this, you just can't be a human. There's just no way."

A third user said, "Heartbreaking. Dog lovers worldwide are raging right now."

A fourth wrote, "This is everywhere right now. It might be just the thing to see some real change in that country. The spark that lights a fire to burn for all time! Rest in peace, my little friend, this might go nuclear and save millions of your friends!!"

The incident has continued to fuel debate online, with many users calling for stronger legal protections for animals and greater accountability in cases involving pet theft and animal cruelty.

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