Food prices at this 'world's expensive airport' will blow your mind, 'Rs 500 for a banana' Even plain snacks and beverages have a steep price at this 'world's most expensive airport', which makes it challenging for budget-conscious travellers to get their hunger needs met.

New Delhi:

The costly airport, which is famous for its majestic architecture and upscale services, is not only restricted to its opulent facilities. The cost of food in this world's most costly airport will surely leave you amazed. From high-end dining restaurants to informal cafes, all dining establishments have a vast variety of delectable dishes, but at a high price. The price of a meal at this airport is roughly twice the amount charged for the same meal outside the airport complex. What this means is that you might end up paying the equivalent of a three-course meal at a normal restaurant for a simple burger and fries combination.

Are you wondering which airport we are talking about? Well, it is Istanbul Airport. It has been claimed as the 'world's most expensive airport' by travellers because of the high prices of food and drinks.

The Mirror reports that the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera has dubbed Istanbul Airport the most costly airport in the world due to its infamously high prices for even the most basic culinary items. With an average of 220,000 people each day, travellers have often viewed the pricing as exorbitant, particularly when it comes to food and drink.

Flyers are charged £15 (about Rs 1,698) for a beer and nearly £5 (approximately Rs 565) for a banana at the airport food outlets. Writer Leonard Berberi of the Italian news outlet L'Economia talked about his experience at the airport in Istanbul. He disclosed that he witnessed a 90-gram lasagna being sold for an outrageous £21 (Rs 2,376).

“It looks more like a piece of brick with a sprinkling of what looks like grated cheese and a pseudo-basil leaf," he added.

Leonard also discovered that savoury croissants ranged in price from £12.50 (Rs 1,410) to £15 (Rs 1,698), and Italian chicken salads were being offered for an outrageous £15 (Rs 1,698). The traveller claimed that the price of beer was nearly extortion.

The writer also perused the fast food establishments at the airport and was astounded by the costs. Even inexpensive fast-food restaurants like Burger King and McDonald's charged exorbitant amounts for their basic fare. The price of a Big Mac and Double Quarter Pounder at McDonald's would be £18.35 (about Rs 2,000) and £21.65 (approximately Rs 2,450), respectively, while four fried chicken wings, French fries, and a Coca-Cola would be £15 (Rs 1,698) at Popeyes.

Leonard also found that Italian chicken salads were being sold for a whopping £15 (Rs 1,698), and savoury croissants were priced between £12.50 (Rs 1,410) and £15 (Rs 1,698). Beer was being sold at an almost extortion rate, as per the traveller.

Food prices at this airport will amaze you.

The writer also browsed around the airport’s fast food joints and was left equally shocked at the prices. Even pocket-friendly fast food chains like McDonald’s and Burger King sold their staple dishes at sky-high prices. At a Popeyes, four fried chicken wings, French fries and a Coca-Cola cost £15 (Rs 1,698), and a Big Mac and Double Quarter Pounder at McDonald’s would cost a buyer £18.35 (around Rs 2,000) and £21.65 (Rs 2,450), respectively.

After looking at his post, a few of the social media users have shared their opinions in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "I know, but I mean can't they make the prices like in other airports?(For example in FRA a pain au Chocolat is 2,40€)" while another one wrote, "They know people will pay. My sister was in Dalaman recently and said 2 big mac meals were circa 40 euro. I was in the USA a few days back and LaGuardia and Orlando MCO were quite reasonable on prices as airports go. Dublin, Ireland, is a ripoff but not as bad as Istanbul."

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

ALSO READ: Rs 52,000 per month for an unfurnished room? Mumbai's rent sparks online debate