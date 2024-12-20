'Food Engineering': Viral video of huge chocolate chip cookie made in a cement mixer leaves internet baffled

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Viral video of a huge chocolate chip cookie made in a cement mixer.

Food engineering is a constantly developing field that combines science, technology, and creativity in the production of innovative yet delicious food products. One such recent viral video about a huge chocolate chip cookie being made in a cement mixer has left the internet baffled and intrigued.

The video shows the mixture of different ingredients, butter, sugar, flour, and chocolate chips, into a cement mixer, which normally is used for construction. This unique and unorthodox way of baking a cookie has captured the attention of the viewers and sparked a lot of discussion on how food and engineering can converge. It is a testament to the endless possibilities and the unexpected techniques that can be used in food engineering to create new and exciting culinary experiences.

The man starts the video by loading the mixer with twenty-four sticks of butter. He uses a blowtorch to melt them, telling viewers that it is "way faster than a microwave" and that they should use it instead.

The man then cracks open two dozen eggs and adds them to the enormous apparatus after pouring a substantial amount of sugar and brown sugar into the mixer. Vanilla extract comes next. Three bags of flour were added after the baking powder, baking soda, and salt had been added. Foodies, keep in mind that it's a huge chocolate chip cookie! The man scoops out five heaping scoops of chocolate chips with a shovel after adding the main ingredients to the mixer. Once the ingredients are well combined, the cook flattens the dough by shovelling it up into a huge 4-foot aluminium pan.

In a humorous turn of events, he saves a portion of the dough for his beloved dog that isn't covered in chocolate. In the last few processes, the dough is heated for fifteen minutes in a charcoal oven. The man in the video remarked, "It smelled and looked amazing." He did admit, though, that the enormous treat tasted more like a brownie than a cookie.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The viral video has been viewed close to 3 million times so far. One of the users wrote, "Food Engineering" while another one wrote, "Sir that is a chocolate chip brick." The third user wrote, "I find this entertaining creative and the epitome of masculine cooking."

