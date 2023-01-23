Man feeds crocodile in a lake; what happens next will shock you | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BORNAKANG Man feeds crocodile in a lake | Viral Video

Crocodiles are incredibly dangerous creatures that would frighten any normal person. Their jaws are so powerful that they can cut off any part of a person with one hit. If such a catastrophe arises, you must be incredibly fortunate to escape the terrifying predicament. However, a video of a young man feeding a crocodile and the crocodile playing on his feet is currently going viral on social media. It is considered that a crocodile can strike at any time. Crocodiles frequently strike from ambush and do not leave their prey alive. That is why it is best to avoid them; however, a video suggests otherwise. The video has baffled the internet.

In the viral video, a man is seen giving a piece of meat to a crocodile he is holding between his legs in a lake. The man also engages in playful interaction with the reptile by taking its meat anytime it moves. The man feeds the crocodile at last, then rubs its face and lets it head back into the water.

As soon as it surfaced on the internet, it spread like wildfire in no time. Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "What a budding romance." Another user commented, "All over the world people feed ducks, only in florida it seem to be alligators." A third user wrote, "Me, to the alligator: So you not gone try to eat him?"

Some users were astounded by the man's feeding of the crocodile, while others made light of the situation. The video has received over 2 million views on Twitter.

