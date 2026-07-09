Floodwaters sweep nearly 3,000 LPG cylinders into Maharashtra river; viral video raises concern

New Delhi:

Thousands of LPG cylinders were swept away by floodwaters in Maharashtra's Raigad district after heavy rainfall triggered severe waterlogging at an HPCL bottling plant. Video showing cylinders floating down the Patalganga River has since gone viral, raising concerns among residents.

The incident took place at HPCL's Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant in Chavane village of Panvel taluka, where relentless rain caused flooding inside the facility. Authorities have urged people to stay away from any cylinders that may have drifted ashore, warning that their condition remains unknown.

Thousands of LPG cylinders swept into Patalganga River

According to officials, heavy rain and waterlogging at the HPCL bottling plant led to a large number of LPG cylinders being washed into the Patalganga River.

Reports suggest that nearly 3,000 cylinders were carried away by the floodwaters. Among them, some are believed to be filled with gas, while others are empty.

Video of the cylinders floating along the river has spread widely across social media, drawing attention to the unusual incident.

Administration issues public safety advisory

Following the incident, the district administration and other concerned agencies were placed on alert.

Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale appealed to residents not to approach any gas cylinder found in the river or washed up along its banks. He urged people not to pick up, move or take home any cylinder under any circumstances.

The Collector said it is not yet clear whether the cylinders drifting in the river are filled with LPG or empty, nor has their safety condition been established.

Because of this uncertainty, authorities warned that attempting to touch, open or use any of the cylinders could prove extremely dangerous and even life-threatening.

The administration has requested members of the public to immediately inform local authorities if they spot any cylinder and to maintain a safe distance from it.

As heavy rainfall continues across parts of the district, officials said they are closely monitoring the situation while repeatedly urging residents to remain cautious.

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