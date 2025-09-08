Flood alert near Taj Mahal: Yamuna's rising waters reach monument's sidewalls | WATCH Agra is currently facing a flood alert as the Yamuna River’s water levels have surged, reaching the walls of the Taj Mahal. Tourists have been drawn to the scene, capturing the rare sight.

New Delhi:

The Yamuna River is currently experiencing unprecedented water levels, reaching the walls of Agra’s iconic Taj Mahal. The flood situation has captured widespread attention, especially with viral videos circulating on social media, showing the raging river nearing one of the world’s most famous monuments. As the water level in the Yamuna continues to rise, it has begun to affect areas around the Taj Mahal, including nearby Ghats and local infrastructure.

WATCH: Water reaches Taj Mahal

The rising water levels have not only impacted tourist attractions but have also started flooding homes along the riverbanks. This surge comes after heavy rainfall in the lower Himalayan region, specifically in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which has contributed to the swollen river.

The local district administration has confirmed that the water has crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters, and authorities are on high alert. Floodwaters have submerged the Dussehra Ghat and several parts of the riverbank near the Yamuna Corridor, affecting public and private spaces alike.

Local historian Raj Kishore Raje noted that the water levels in 2023 had also reached similar heights, but assured that the Taj Mahal, constructed to endure such conditions, had not been harmed.

Preparation set for flood-like situation

To handle the ongoing flood threat, the Agra district administration has set up a control room and is actively monitoring the situation. The situation remains critical, with the Yamuna River still flowing above the 205.33-meter level, which is considered the danger mark. Officials have warned that evacuation could be required if the water crosses the 206-meter mark, which would intensify the flood threat in the region.