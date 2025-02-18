Flight attendant urges passengers to stop recording as Delta jet overturns at Toronto airport | Watch video Delta Airlines flight overturned due to strong winds while landing at Toronto Airport. 15 out of 80 passengers were injured, 3 in critical condition.

A Delta Air Lines plane met with an accident at Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada on Monday. Strong winds are being said to be the cause of the accident. There was a strong wind blowing after the snowstorm. Due to this, when the plane tried to land, it overturned. Normally, during landing, the lower part of the plane remains towards the runway. From here the landing gear opens and the plane lands on the ground on its wheels; however, in this case, the opposite happened. The strong wind overturned the plane. Instead of landing on its wheels, it landed on its back. There were 80 passengers on the plane. Out of these, 15 have been injured.

Videos after the accident have been shared on social media despite flight attendants urging passengers to stop recording. In the videos, the plane can be seen lying upside down. Firefighters immediately extinguished the fire in the plane. Three people have been seriously injured in the accident. One of them is a child. Two people have been airlifted to the trauma centre. The child has been admitted to the Children's Hospital for treatment.

Stating X, Toronto Pearson Airport said, "We are aware of an incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis, and emergency teams are responding."

More than 40 flights were delayed after the crash. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FDAA) issued a stop at Toronto Pearson after the incident.

"This is a plane crash. Most of the passengers have come out. There are no casualties. We're still investigating at the scene," Peel Regional Police Constable Sarah Patton said.

"I am closely monitoring the serious incident at Pearson Airport involving Delta Airlines Flight 4819 from Minneapolis," Canada's federal Transport Minister Anita Anand posted on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

