Flamingos and seagulls make annual visit to Navi Mumbai, stunning video wins over netizens

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ADITSGUPTA Thousands of Flamingos and Seagulls visit Navi Mumbai

Thousands of flamingos made their entry into Mumbai. A few days ago, a huge number of small and big flamingos flocked to the Navi Mumbai area and it appeared like the Mumbai waters had turned pink in colour. It is believed that these birds migrate from Gujarat to Maharashtra during the summer season in search of food and water. The sight of flamingos was worth watching. It looked very beautiful. The entire Navi Mumbai area was covered in pink colour and this sight attracted many visitors. People from nearby areas and cities came to see how the shore had turned so beautiful.

In a viral video posited by ANI, we also get a glimpse of seagulls and other birds along with the pink flamingos. The natural beauty was in its element and the sight was completely breathtaking. The video is captioned, “Maharashtra: A large number of migratory flamingos, seagulls and other birds arrive at the creek in Navi Mumbai.”

Every year, flamingos flock to Mumbai from Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, and countries like Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and Israel, where it is said that they are mostly found and breed. As many people are enjoying the sight of these lovely visitors, they are also sharing pictures and videos on their social media handles. Take a look.

One social media user shared a bunch of pictures on Twitter.

Another user described her Sunday morning view from the picture.

One Twitter user called it the most beautiful time of the year as he re-tweeted the video.

For the unversed, the term “Flamingo” has come from Portuguese and in Spanish is it called “Flamengo”.