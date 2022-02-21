FIRST pics from Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah's dreamy wedding out; Nita Ambani, Bachchans attend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah's dreamy wedding

Industrialist Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani's elder son Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah on Sunday (February 20). Reportedly, the wedding took place at Anil Ambani's Cuffe Parade home Sea Wind and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. The first photos from the ceremony are out and Khrisha Shah looked ethereal as a bride. She opted for a multi-hued lehenga, heavily-embroidered lehenga for D-day. It was an Anamika Khanna creation and the bride looked absolutely gorgeous as she accessorised her look with a piece of diamond-and-emerald jewellery set, earrings, a stack of traditional bangles and maang teeka. Anmol Ambani, on the other hand, looked handsome in a white sherwani.

Photos from the celebratory occasion, featured Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Jaya with Shweta Bachchan, Rima Jain, Pinky Reddy and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule, among others. Also, Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani were spotted in the wedding pics that surfaced online.

Take a look:

The pre-wedding festivities of Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah kickstarted on February 18, with a sundowner bash followed by a Mehendi ceremony.

Meanwhile, Anmol got engaged to Krisha on December 12. Taking to her Instagram handle, Tina Ambani shared the first-ever picture of the duo. The happy picture featured Tina Ambani posing with Anil Ambani, Shah, Anmol and Anshul Ambani. She captioned the image, "Wishing you light and love, hope and happiness in 2022; a beautiful, healthy & blessed new year with new beginnings and the love of those you hold dear … from our family to yours."