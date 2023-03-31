Video of violent fight between vendors of Shimla fruit bazaar goes viral, reminds netizens of Baghpat brawl

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shimla fruit vendors’ fight

Trending News: A video of a violent brawl between fruit vendors in Shimla, India, has gone viral on social media, reminding many of the infamous 'Baghpat battle' of 2021. The video shows two groups of fruit vendors engaged in a fierce fight, using empty crates, poles, and bricks as weapons to hit each other. Other shopkeepers soon joined in, forming an alliance against an individual. The fight continued for five minutes until the police arrived and intervened.

The incident reportedly occurred during a domestic dispute between two vendors bidding on fruits. The police have registered a cross FIR on the complaint of both groups and have started an investigation into the Shimla incident. The video, shared on Twitter, has left the internet in splits, with many comparing it to the Baghpat battle. The famous brawl in in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat began when chaat shop owners armed with iron rods and sticks brutally beat each other up. The video went crazy viral on social media in 2021 and triggered a massive memefest.

Watch the viral video of Shimla fruit vendors’ fight here:

Netizens have been comparing the two fights, with some noting the lack of agility among the Shimla vendors compared to the acrobatic moves seen in Baghpat. Others have pointed out differences in the utilization of the fighting space and the timing of police intervention. A user wrote, "Can't compare it with Baghpat Chat yudh because, 1. Lack of agility amongst wrestlers. 2. Area is not utilised properly. 3. Police intervened pretty early . 4. It was more of a defensive battle where both the parties tried not to escalate while BCY was all guns blazing." Another user wrote, "The battle of baghpat had more acrobatic moves." A third added, "Nothing comes close to the Battle of Baghpath."

