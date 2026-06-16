FIFA 2026: The touching reason Japanese football fans carry garbage bags to World Cup matches

New Delhi:

Though football fans are usually known for loud chants, colourful celebrations and unwavering support, Japanese supporters have become famous for something entirely different. Garbage bags. While watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup, images of Japanese fans using blue trash bags inside stadiums once again attracted worldwide attention.

To many viewers seeing it for the first time, the practice may seem unusual. The answer lies in a tradition that has become one of the most admired aspects of Japanese sporting culture.

A World Cup tradition that began decades ago

Following Japan's thrilling 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, fans stayed back after the final whistle and began cleaning the stands around them.

Using the same blue bags they had waved during the match, supporters collected discarded cups, wrappers and other litter before leaving the stadium.

This wasn't a one-off gesture.

According to reports, Japanese fans have been following this practice since their first World Cup appearance in France in 1998. Over the years, the custom has become a familiar sight at various international sporting events.

Cleanliness aside

At first glance, it might seem like a straightforward process of cleaning up after themselves.

However, many people argue that the act reflects deeper cultural values.

Japanese people teach their children to clean classrooms and other shared spaces. The idea is that maintaining public areas is a collective responsibility rather than someone else's job.

The habit naturally extends to sporting events, where fans believe they should leave a venue as clean, or cleaner, than they found it.

The blue bags have a dual purpose

Interestingly, the blue garbage bags are not only used for cleaning.

Japanese fans often use them during matches to cheer for their team. Once the game is over, they are transformed into bags used to collect rubbish from the stands.

This creates a unique visual that has become closely associated with Japanese football supporters.

Internet commends the behaviour

Footage of these activities soon made the rounds online, with many people appreciating the discipline and sense of civic responsibility demonstrated by the fans.

Many viewed it as an example of respect for public property and the staff who work at the stadium.

This tradition has become so famous that it is often discussed almost as much as the Japanese team's performance in the competition.

Amid discussions about tactics, goals and superstar players, Japan's fans have once again proven that sportsmanship can extend far beyond the game itself.

For them, carrying a garbage bag is not unusual. It is simply part of being a good guest. And judging by the global reaction, it is a habit many people wish more fans would adopt.

Also read: Rs 76 lakh for a reel? Orry finally explains how he makes money, says 'you can buy me'