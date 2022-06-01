Ouch! Ferrari worth Rs 4.16 crore rams into parked cars; watch painful video here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WMFSHADENCROSS Ferrari

A video of Ferrari SF90 Stradale worth more than Rs 4.16 crore has been going viral on social media platforms for all the wrong reasons. In a shocking state of affairs, it rammed into parked cars on the streets of Birmingham in England leaving the luxurious hypercar in a completely dilapidated condition. The video which has been going viral on social media platforms shows the red Ferrari crashing into five cars that were parked on the side of the road.

The Haden Cross Fire Station took to Twitter and shared a few pictures of the crashed car with the caption, "RTC Hagley Road, Halesowen- White Watch attended. Please be careful when out and about."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions:

The pictures of the damaged car left netizens shocked and with several questions. One of the users wrote, "All the gear but no idea, wonder what speed he was going?" Another said, "It's going to hurt the insurer, but I'm guessing there's not 50% of the value of the car damaged there, given that's a £600k motor. The loss adjuster that gets that landing on their desk is going to wince though."

The West Midlands Fire service was reported saying that the driver left the scene before any crews could arrive. "The driver of the car had left the scene before we arrived. We made the vehicle safe and left the incident in the hands of the police at 8.45pm," a statement from the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said.

Also read: Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to BECOME a dog | WATCH

For the unversed, the SF90 is the most powerful road car Ferrari ever made and is powered by a turbocharged 4.0 litre V8 that pumps out 574kW of power and 800Nm of torque. It is the first Ferrari sports car to be equipped with 4 Wheel Drive.

Also read: Netizen's reaction on a man walking on plane wing over mountain cliff in Bali is unmissable l Watch