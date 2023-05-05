Father encourages shy kids to dance with strangers in park. Heartwarming moment goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Father encourages shy kids to dance with strangers

Trending News: A heartwarming video of a father encouraging his children to dance with strangers in public has gone viral on social media, capturing the hearts of millions. The video was originally shared on Instagram by users Sadhana and Pranav Hegde, who were recording a reel in a park when a man approached them and asked if his children could dance with them. Despite the children initially being hesitant, their father's encouragement was wholesome and ultimately convinced them to join in the fun. "There is nothing called best. Do whatever you know," the dad can be heard saying in the video.

The video has since amassed over 14 million views and 2.3 million likes on Instagram, with users expressing their admiration for the father's supportive behaviour. Many commented on how important it is for children to feel safe to experiment and be allowed to challenge themselves, with this father's gesture embodying those values.

A user wrote, "This is what every child wants from their parents - no comparison and most importantly a little push." "We need to appreciate how supportive he has been to his kids (that "wohoo") My God! You are great sir," another user commented. A third added, "Why is this making my eyes wet." "Everyone deserves parents like this ... huge respect for this cool father," a fourth added.

Watch the viral video of father encouraging kids to dance with strangers in park here:

In a world where people often criticize and mock others for making reels or trying new things in public, this father's positivity and encouragement serves as a reminder to appreciate the little things and embrace the joy of simple moments.

