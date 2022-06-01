Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Fans tout Shah Rukh Khan's look in Brahmastra teaser, say 'Theaters Fatt Jayengey'

Makers of Brahmastra finally announced that the trailer of the much-awaited film will finally be out on June 15. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the lead roles, the film is all set to release on September 9 this year. After a lot of delays and changes in release dates, the teaser of the mythology-based fantasy trilogy was shared by the cast. Alia wrote alongside, "In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH." As soon as it was shared, it left fans crazy and everyone started talking about the first looks of the actors. However, a section of people on social media went crazy over Shah Rukh Khan's look. It is being speculated that SRK is also a part of the film and will have an extended cameo. Even though there was no mention of the superstar in the teaser, fans were sure that they spotted him during a scene.

Diving into the teaser, we found a glimpse of an unidentified man with long hair who was seen standing in front of a rock-like structure. He had a Trishul in his hands whereas other carvings could be seen drawn with fire. As soon as this scene appeared, there was no mention of a name which left everyone guessing that it definitely was SRK.

Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a scientist in Brahmastra. There are several other reports, one of which states that he will have a connection with the antagonist aka Mouni Roy in the film.

Have a look at how Netizens poured in their excitement over Twitter:

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' has Ranbir and Alia playing central characters Shiva and Isha, Amitabh Bachchan as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi and Nagarjuna as an archaeologist named Ajay Vashisht. Mouni's character is named Damayanti.

Watch Brahmastra Teaser: