Fans recall Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best red carpet moments from Cannes Film Festival: Beauty in simplicity

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a popular name in not just the Bollywood industry but also in Hollywood. She has carved a niche for herself by giving some powerful performances in not just Hindi but also several English films like-- Mistress of Spices, Pink Panther, Bride and Prejudice, etc. Not only this but the Miss World winner is also known for her beauty and charm. She knows how to win hearts by looking her very best in every attire she wears. The best example of the same has been her many looks on the red carpet of the Cannes International Festival. Aish has been attending the particular event at the French Riviera for the past few years. She is all set to grace the 75th Cannes International Festival and the proof of the same are her pictures with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya from the airport.

The actress was seen in an all-black ensemble while Aaradhya opted for a pink hoodie and a pair of denim pants. Abhishek, on the other hand, went with a tikka on his forehead and was wearing a blue hoodie and a pair of denim pants. This isn't the first time that Junior Bachchan and Aaradhya are attending the Cannes with Aishwarya.

Here's looking at some of her sizzling looks from the previously attended Cannes:

Aishwarya is a veteran of the Cannes Film Festival and has been representing India for a cosmetic brand. This year too, she will be seen leaving everyone breathless. The recent example of the same is the craze on the social media that followed post her pictures from the airport went viral.

See them here:

Are you excited? So are we!