Weight loss dream turns into Rs 1.77 crore loss as fake doctors dupe Surat woman; three arrested

Surat:

Losing weight without diet or exercise may sound tempting, but cybercriminals are increasingly using such promises to scam unsuspecting people. In a major breakthrough, the Surat Cyber Crime Cell has busted a fake call centre that allegedly posed as dietitians and doctors to sell bogus weight-loss medicines and defraud victims of crores of rupees.

Police have arrested three people, including two women, in connection with the case after a Surat woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.77 crore.

Three arrested from Gurugram

According to Surat Police, the accused were arrested during a raid in Gurugram, Haryana. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Hussain Murtuza, Tanvi, and Priya. Surat Joint Commissioner of Police Karan Raj Singh Vaghela said Mohammad Hussain worked as a courier for the gang and travelled to Surat multiple times to collect cash from the victim. During the investigation, police found that he had visited Surat seven times by train and once by flight to deliver the so-called medicines.

Tanvi and Priya allegedly contacted the victim over the phone, introduced themselves as weight-loss experts and gradually gained her trust.

Woman duped of Rs 1.77 crore

During preliminary interrogation, police found that the alleged mastermind identified himself as an internationally renowned doctor named Dr M.K. Khanna. However, investigators believe the person behind the fake identity is Deepak, who is currently absconding.

According to police, the victim came across an advertisement on social media promising effortless weight loss. Initially, the gang sent her expensive-looking medicines before demanding more money under different pretexts.

Between February 6 and May 17, the woman allegedly transferred Rs 1.77 crore through cash payments and online transactions.

Police suspect fraud worth over Rs 70 crore

Joint CP Karan Raj Singh Vaghela said the gang's network is spread across multiple states.

Investigators suspect that several other people may have fallen victim to the same scam, with the total fraud believed to exceed Rs 70 crore.

Police are now examining the absconding mastermind's bank transactions and call records. Several other suspects have also been detained, and officials expect more arrests as the investigation progresses.

Also read: 'Boss Scam': All about the new cyber fraud targeting corporates and precautions listed by MHA