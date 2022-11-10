Facebook Down: After Meta layoffs, Twitterati start meme fest as they can't access posts & accounts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Facebook Down

Facebook appears to be down for some users as they face issues while logging into their accounts. Its creator studio and ads manager services are reporting major issues. On Downdetector, outage reports connected to Facebook are seeing a sudden spike, starting at around 9 am IST. This happened a day after Facebook owner Meta sacked over 11000 employees. As Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg fired about 13 per cent of the global workforce, employees were informed about the layoffs over their emails.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEFacebook Down

Soon after users faced the issue, they rushed to Twitter with hilarious memes describing the situation.

The majority of users experienced the service outage that rendered all of Meta's offerings inaccessible. While there has been no official statement from the social media giant about the outage, the services seem to have been restored.

Read More Trending News