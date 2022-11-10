Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
  4. Facebook Down: After Meta layoffs, Twitterati start meme fest as they can't access posts & accounts

Facebook Down: After Meta layoffs, Twitterati start meme fest as a number of users faced problems for some time while accessing their accounts and feeds.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2022 10:33 IST
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Facebook Down

Facebook appears to be down for some users as they face issues while logging into their accounts. Its creator studio and ads manager services are reporting major issues. On Downdetector, outage reports connected to Facebook are seeing a sudden spike, starting at around 9 am IST. This happened a day after Facebook owner Meta sacked over 11000 employees. As Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg fired about 13 per cent of the global workforce, employees were informed about the layoffs over their emails.

Soon after users faced the issue, they rushed to Twitter with hilarious memes describing the situation.

The majority of users experienced the service outage that rendered all of Meta's offerings inaccessible. While there has been no official statement from the social media giant about the outage, the services seem to have been restored.

