Exclusive: Meet 23-year-old Om Satija, the youngest person to run the length of India

New Delhi:

For most people, running a marathon is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement. For 23-year-old Om Satija, it was merely preparation. The Melbourne-based physiotherapy student, ultra-runner and musician recently completed an extraordinary journey across India, running from Kanyakumari to Kashmir over 111 days. Covering an astonishing 5,035 kilometres across 13 states, Satija is believed to be the youngest person to run the entire length of the country.

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is that it wasn't just about endurance. Every kilometre he ran was linked to fundraising efforts for Udayan Kolkata, an organisation that supports children from leprosy-affected and marginalised communities. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Satija described the experience as life-changing.

"Seeing India on foot was insane"

"The experience was pretty insane, seeing India on foot. Thirteen states, 111 days, 5,035 kilometres," Satija said. His route took him through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and finally Kashmir, exposing him to vastly different landscapes, cultures and communities. "I experienced villages, towns and big cities. From Tier-1 cities all the way to Tier-3 towns. Seeing that side of India up close was incredible," he recalled.

For Satija, who was born and raised in Australia to Indian parents, the run was also a way of reconnecting with his roots. "My family is Indian, so I'm an NRI. This was my way of connecting with India and sharing that side of India with the world through social media," he said.

Running 50 kilometres every day for more than 100 days

The physical challenge was relentless. "Imagine waking up one day and running 50 kilometres. Then waking up the next day and running another 50 kilometres. Then doing that for more than 100 days," he said. The toughest stretch came between Odisha and Punjab, where he battled extreme summer temperatures almost every day. "For six or seven weeks, I had 40-degree weather every single day. Some days it was 42 degrees. I was running on highways with hardly any trees or shade. The conditions were extremely difficult."

Despite the exhaustion, Satija continued to show up every morning. "I had to keep finding a way to move forward. Mental strength became everything."

The childhood memory that inspired a cause

The idea behind the run can be traced back to a childhood trip to India. "When I was 10 years old, I saw leprosy for the first time in Rishikesh near Ram Jhula Bridge. That memory stayed with me for years." The experience eventually led him to Udayan Kolkata, an NGO that provides education, housing and long-term support to children from leprosy colonies and affected families.

"They give these children access to education for 12 years. They provide them with a home and help create opportunities for their future." Satija said he wanted to use the run not only to raise money but also to challenge misconceptions surrounding the disease. "I wanted to raise awareness about the wrongful stigma surrounding leprosy and support the incredible work they are doing."

The highs and lows of India's roads

The journey was filled with unforgettable moments, but it was not always inspiring. "I saw a lot of amazing things. I also saw a lot of horrible things," Satija admitted. Among the most difficult experiences were witnessing animals being injured or killed on the roads. "I saw dogs die in front of me. But I had to keep moving. I had to keep showing up every day."

His routine rarely changed. Most mornings began around 4 am or 4:30 am before another long day on the road. The experience, he says, tested him physically, emotionally and mentally in ways he had never imagined.

More than a run

While the numbers alone are staggering, 5,035 kilometres, 111 days and 13 states, Satija believes the journey was ultimately about something bigger than distance. It was about connection. Connection to India, to communities often overlooked, and to a cause that has stayed with him since childhood.

By the time he reached Kashmir, more than three months after setting off from Kanyakumari on January 26, Satija had not only completed one of the most ambitious endurance challenges imaginable but had also helped raise awareness and support for children who deserve a brighter future. And for the 23-year-old Australian runner with Indian roots, that may be the achievement that matters most.

Also read: 'I have no money': British tourist attempts 24 hours in India without money