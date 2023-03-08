European Space Agency shares stunning cosmic colours on Holi. See post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@EUROPEANSPACEAGENCY ESA wishes Happy Holi

Trending News: Holi is a festival of colours that is traditionally celebrated by placing handfuls of coloured powder on friends and family to extend wishes and celebrate the day. However, this year, the European Space Agency (ESA) wished people celebrating Holi in a unique way. ESA took to Instagram to share colourful pictures of a celestial cloudscape and a portion of the open cluster NGC 6530.

In the post's caption, the ESA wished their followers a happy Holi and Purim, a Jewish feast of lots, while sharing colourful Hubble captures of two nebulae.

Take a look at ESA’s Holi post here:

The ESA further explained the images they shared. The celestial cloudscape in the first two images depicts the colourful region surrounding the Herbig-Haro object HH 505. These objects are created when the stellar winds or jets of gas emitted by young stars collide with neighbouring gas and dust at high speeds. The next two images show a section of the open cluster NGC 6530, which is located in the constellation Sagittarius, around 4350 light-years away.

The ESA's Holi and Purim post has received over 13k likes and several comments praising the beautiful colours and clarity of the images. "I want to dive into these beautiful colors," a user commented/ Another person added, "Very good pictures - so clear and with those beautiful bright colors!" "Looking just like a painting! Happy Holi and Purim, everyone!" wrote ESA Earth Observation.

