Employee with flawless skin quits job over a pimple, calls it 'health issue'; internet in splits

People leave employment for a variety of reasons, including stress, poor employers, excessive hours, or simply desiring a better opportunity. However, one online user offered an unusual story: he claimed that his coworker departed after only a month on the job due to a pimple. Taking to Reddit, the man said that he worked in manufacturing and that their new hire opted to leave after just a month due to the working circumstances.

The individual explained, “We hired a new guy last month to work on our manufacturing line. The job description included working with machinery in a temperature- and humidity-controlled space. The machinery needed to be cleaned with ethanol. After training the guy for a month, he sent me a text one morning citing health issues due to using chemicals. The health issue was that he got a pimple on his forehead, and he never grew any pimples at all. Therefore, it had to be because he was exposed to chemicals during work, and he couldn’t work with us any longer."

“When I received the text, I was genuinely concerned. He only cited health issues. I was so worried, and I couldn’t get a hold of him because he blocked my cell and my office phone number. HR had to send someone to get to his place after three days. He only then told HR that the health issue was a pimple. The guy had great, glowing skin. He religiously made sure to eat healthy and always used his lunch break to play ping pong in the company gym. He had his own personal paddle. Maybe he never did get pimples," the Redditor added.

The post elicited mixed reactions from online users, the majority of whom were startled to see someone choose unemployment over terrible skin. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “That’s like me saying I got a grey hair at a job, and I never got a grey hair before I had this job. Time to call it quits."

Another sided with the coworker. "More power to him. It looks like he prioritises anything in his health over his job. We should all have that ability," he wrote. “Probably the only stupid excuse he could come up with to cover that he is either too lazy for the job or the job sucks," a comment read.

A social media user wrote, “Bro finally started sweating at work and didn’t realise you need to wash your face and do other skincare stuff, or else that’s what happens."

The Reddit poster stressed that their workplace has great safety standards and is strictly controlled. He said that the facility uses specialist filters and sensors to maintain clean air quality. When not in use, ethanol is safely stored in appropriate containers. To reduce exposure risk, all employees must wear full protective gear, which includes gloves, masks, goggles, aprons, and specific shoes. This equipment is replaced on a regular basis.

He also mentioned that at least five other employees had been working in the same setting for more than a year with no health issues. The company even provides annual health examinations, and there have been no reports of problems, demonstrating the corporation's commitment to employee well-being.

