Employee wanted to resign for his critically ill son; what his boss did next is winning hearts

New Delhi:

Most resignation conversations tend to follow a familiar script. An employee decides to leave, paperwork is completed and both sides move on. But one story shared online recently has resonated with thousands of people because things unfolded very differently.

The story was posted on X by Ankit Pandey, who recalled an emotional conversation with an accountant who had worked at his company for a decade. What began as a resignation request eventually turned into a story about compassion, loyalty and a gesture that many social media users described as rare in today's workplace culture.

Employee's resignation took an unexpected turn

According to Pandey, the accountant approached him around two months ago and asked to resign.

The request came as a surprise.

"He had been working with us for 10 years, so I was surprised," Pandey wrote.

Wanting to understand the reason, Pandey asked why he wanted to leave.

The response was deeply personal.

"My son's condition is very serious. Doctors have given very little hope for his recovery. I want to spend all my time with him."

Pandey said he initially explored whether the employee could continue working from home.

"I asked, 'Can you manage your work from home?'"

But the accountant felt he needed to be fully present for his child.

"No sir. Right now, my son needs me more than anything else."

Rather than accepting the resignation, Pandey decided on a different approach.

"Go be with your son. Your position here will remain vacant for you."

That was not all.

According to Pandey, he also assured the employee that his salary would continue during his absence so he could focus entirely on his family without worrying about finances.

"Don't worry about money. Your salary will continue to be credited to your account. Focus on your son and come back when he recovers."

What happened a month later

Around a month later, the accountant returned to the office carrying a box of sweets.

Pandey said the employee walked in with tears in his eyes and shared the news everyone had been hoping for.

"Sir, my son has recovered."

The accountant resumed work the following day.

But there was one more moment that caught readers' attention.

According to Pandey, the employee asked the company to deduct the salary he had received while away because he had not been working during that period.

"Please deduct the salary you paid me. I wasn't working, and I don't feel right keeping it."

Pandey said the company declined the request.

"We smiled and said: 'No. That wasn't a salary. That was our small contribution toward your son's recovery.'"

The post ended with a simple reflection.

"Sometimes, a company is not just a workplace. Sometimes, it's a family."

Take a look at the post here:

(Image Source : X/IAMANKITPANDE)The post is going viral online.

Social media users react

The story quickly gained traction online and prompted an outpouring of reactions.

Many users said examples like this felt increasingly uncommon in modern workplaces, where employer-employee relationships are often viewed as purely transactional.

Others praised the decision to prioritise empathy over company policy, noting that financial support during a difficult period may have allowed the employee to focus fully on his family.

Several commenters also pointed out that acts of kindness from employers are rarely forgotten. For them, the story was a reminder that good leadership is not always about targets, performance reviews or business decisions.

Sometimes it is simply about showing up for people when they need it most.

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